Police arrest man, 27, recover pistol, cartridges in Lagos

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested a 27-year-old man, Jamiu Ademefun, for alleged illegal possession of a pistol.

This was revealed by the Spokesperson of the Command, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, on his verified Twitter handle.

Hundeyin said the suspect was arrested on Wednesday in Agege area of Lagos State, adding that the suspect and others now at large alighted from a tricycle when they sighted the police and fled.

“The three occupants of a tricycle, upon sighting police officers from Abattoir Division, jumped out and took to their heels, the police gave them hot chase and arrested the suspect,” he said.

According to him, a locally made pistol and two live cartridges were recovered from him.