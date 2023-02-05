Police arrest land grabbers, recover guns, charms

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested two land grabbers (names not mentioned) for alleged unlawful possession of firearms in Ikorodu area of the state.

The command’s spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the arrest on Saturday on his verified Twitter handle.

He said that the suspects, who are also cult members, were intercepted on Saturday by police officers conducting stop and search operation.

Hundeyin tweeted: “At about 10: 00am today, patrol officers from Imota Division stopped two men coming from Sagamu on a motorcycle for a search.

“Found on them were a locally made semi-automatic pistol, two live ammunition, charms, masquerade regalia and three mobile phones.

“Suspects confessed to being cultists and working as land grabbers in Ikorodu.”

According to him, investigation is ongoing