Police arrest Lagos traffic gridlock robber, recover three pistols

The Police in Lagos have arrested a 28-year-old traffic gridlock robber, Emeka Igwe, also known as Odogwu, recovering three pistols from him.

Police spokesman in Lagos State, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the arrest on the police Twitter handle on Saturday.

Hundeyin tweetted that the suspect, who fled when his accomplices were arrested on April 5, 2022, has been apprehended.

He tweeted: “The suspect and his group, members of ‘Aro-Baga’ cult group rob people of their valuables in traffic gridlocks.

“Following relentless follow-up investigation, Igwe, leader of the gang, previously at large, has been arrested.”

Hundeyin had issued a statement on April 7 indicating that Igwe escaped while three of his accomplices were arrested.

He stated then that Igwe’s accomplices were arrested following a tip-off from Lagosians to officers on routine patrol in Ladipo and Oshodi areas.

He twitted on Saturday that Igwe, the fleeing gang leader, was eventually nabbed and three locally-made pistols were recovered from him.

Hundeyin added that the Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alabi, had directed that the suspect and exhibits be transferred to a Special Squad for further investigation and prosecution.

