Police arrest killers of ex-governorship aspirant, 21 others

Operatives of the Force Intelligence Bureau Intelligence Response Team have recorded massive successes against agents and collaborators of violent crimes in the country.

The Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, paraded the suspects in Abuja on Friday.

This followed the arrest of 23 suspects of violent crimes such as culpable homicide, armed robbery, kidnapping, arms trafficking, possession of prohibited firearms, rape, amongst others, including the killers of ex-Zamfara State gubernatorial aspirant and owner of Famak British Schools, Alhaji Sagir Hamidu, at Rijana.

The FIB-IRT also recovered a total of 52 firearms, including one Rocket Propelled Grenade Launcher, one General Purpose Machine Gun, 36 AK47 Rifles, two English shotguns, five locally-made shotguns, five locally-made automatic pistols, four pump action shotguns, 2,045 rounds of live ammunition of different calibres, one DAF Truck loaded with 45,000 litres of premium motor spirit, two motor vehicles, three mobile phones, two machetes and five tear gas canisters from the suspects during follow-up investigations.

In one of the cases, the duo of Sani Usman, aged 22, and Mohammed Tijjani, aged 23, , both from Pai Konkore, Gwagwalada, in the Federal Capital Territory were apprehended in connection with a case of kidnapping and armed robbery along the Abuja-Kaduna Expressway.

Adejobi said preliminary investigations revealed that the suspects were part of the bandit syndicate which carried out the attack on travellers at Rijana, along the Kaduna-Abuja Expressway on November 21, 2021 in which they gruesomely murdered Hamidu and kidnapped a nursing mother, leaving her baby behind in a nearby bush.

Similarly, two suspects: Badong Audu, 48, of Namu Village in Plateau State and Chimezie Okolie, 44, of Ekwusigo in Anambra State, both males, were arrested following credible intelligence of an impending arms movement from Jos, Plateau State through Nasarawa State to the Eastern part of the country.

The FIB-IRT Operatives swung into action and apprehended Badong Audu on April 26, 2022 at Namu village with two AK47 Rifles and 51 rounds of live ammunition concealed in a bag of beans.

Investigations led to the arrest of the receiver, Okolie, in Nasarawa State, where he was waiting to take delivery of the arms and ammunition.

Adejobi added: “The gallant operatives of the FIB-IRT, acting on a tip off that a DAF Truck carrying 45,000 litres of premium motor spirit (PMS), had been hijacked at Saminaka Village, Niger State at gun point and the occupants abducted, equally mobilized and intercepted the hoodlums at Lambata Area of Niger State, where the truck was recovered and four suspects were arrested. The operatives, with the aid of the Petroleum Tanker Drivers’ Association Suleja Depot, were able to recover the PMS which had been discharged by the suspects.”

He said the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, while commending the FIB-IRT operatives for the successes recorded, assured of the Force’s commitment to dutifully following up on established cases, conclusively investigating such with a bid to bring all persons found wanting to justice.

All the suspects will be arraigned in court on completion of investigations, he said.