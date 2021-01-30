Operatives of the Osun State Police Command have arrested two suspected kidnappers who killed two kids they earlier abducted.

The Command’s Commissioner, Olawale Olokode, disclosed this on Saturday at the Police Headquarters in Osogbo, the Osun State capital.

Olokode said the incident happened at Durojaye Street, Zone 8 area, Iludun, Osogbo on January 28, 2021, adding that the suspected kidnappers had confessed to the crime.

He said the bodies of the victims have been recovered from the bush around Oke-Baale area, Osogbo, where the suspects dumped them, adding that the suspects would be charged to court as soon as investigation was concluded.