The Katsina State Police Command has arrested three members of a syndicate of bandits and kidnappers, recovering N3,600,000 from the members.

It was gathered that on February 25 at about 1pm, a Police Patrol Team attached to Faskari Division, while on routine patrol along Funtua-Yankara Road, accosted the trio.

Those accosted were Lawali Duna, 40; Muhammadu Lawali Babuga, 22; and Hussaini Abubakara, 30, of Kunkurmi village, Bungudu LGA of Zamfara State, who are reported to be notorious members of a syndicate terrorising Katsina and Zamfara States.

The spokesman of the Katsina State Police Command, Gambo Isah, said nemesis caught up with the suspects when they were intercepted on their way back to Zamfara State from Kaduna State after collecting ransom N3.6 million from the relatives of a kidnapped victim.

The Police Public Relations Officer noted that in the course of investigation, the suspects confessed to the commission of the offence.

Similarly on February 22 at about 4pm, based on a tip off, the Command succeeded in arresting one Usman Ahmed of Sabon Barka Road, Dandume LGA of Katsina State, a notorious member of kidnap for ransom syndicate.

According to Isah, on February 22, the suspect anonymously called one Rayyanu Musa of Gangare Quarters, Dandume through his telephone line, instructing him to go to Birnin-Gwari forest and deliver the sum of N2 million or risk being kidnap.

The PPRO noted that in the course of investigation, the suspect was trailed and arrested.

He added that investigation is ongoing.