The Katsina State Police Command has arrested a kidnap for ransom syndicate terrorising Jibia LGA of Katsina State and its environ.

It was gathered that on October 1 at about 12:30am, based on credible intelligence, the command succeeded in smashing a notorious syndicate of armed robbers, kidnappers and cattle rustlers terrorising Jibia LGA of Katsina State.

This was disclosed in a statement by the state’s Police Public Relations Officer, Gambo Isah.

According to Isah, a team of detectives led by O/C SARS, Katsina, while on routine patrol along Jibia Road accosted one Umar Ibrahim, alias Bashau, aged 22, of Karaduwa village, Matazu LGA of Katsina State and Jamilu Lawal, 27, of Guzurawa village, Safana LGA of Katsina State on a Boxer motorcycle, which was unregistered.

He said the suspects have been on the wanted list of the Command for banditry, armed robbery and kidnappings in Matazu LGA of the state.

The PPRO noted that in the course of investigation, N968,200 was recovered in their possession during the search, which was reasonably suspected to be proceeds of kidnapping and cattle rustling.

Furthermore, eight different types of GSM handsets and criminal charms were recovered in their possession.

Isah added that investigation was ongoing.