Police arrest kidnap, drug peddling suspects in Delta

The Police Command in Delta has apprehended a kidnap suspect and recovered arms and ammunition from him in the state.

The spokesman of the command, DSP Bright Edafe, told newsmen on Thursday in Warri that the suspect was nabbed on Wednesday by operatives of the command’s Rapid Response Squad (RRS).

Edafe said that the suspect was arrested at his hideout in Uvwie Local Government Area following intelligently gathered information about the hoodlum.

He said that the RRS was led by its commander, Superintendent of Police (SP) Omouwuigbe Nosakhare.

“Acting on credible intelligence about a suspect who hibernates somewhere in Warri but a member of a dreaded kidnap syndicate, SP Nosakhare, on May 24, 2023, led operatives of RRS and stormed the criminal hideout in Uvwie Local Government Area where the suspect was arrested.

“A search warrant was executed in his premises where one English Berretta pistol and 15 rounds of 7.62mm AK-47 ammunition were recovered,” he said.

Edafe said that investigation in the matter was ongoing.

In another development, the police spokesman said that the command had arrested a suspected drug peddler in Jeddo Community, Okpe Local Government Area of the state.

He said that the suspect was apprehended on Wednesday by police operatives attached to the Orerokpe Division while on intensive stop-and-search/visibility patrol on Jeddo Road.

“The operatives intercepted the suspect with a suspicious looking bag. He was subjected to a search during which weeds suspected to be Indian hemp was discovered.

“Other hard drugs in large quantities were found in his possession and packaged in a mini rubber cups for sale. The suspect was arrested and taken into custody,” he said.

Edafe said that preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect was a notorious drug peddler in Okpe and environs, adding that efforts to arrest his accomplices are ongoing.