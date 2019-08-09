The Commissioner of Police Kaduna State Command, Ali Janga, has ordered immediate investigation into the death of a bus driver reportedly shot to death by a policeman on Friday along Kaduna-Abuja expressway.

The Command Public Relation Officers, DSP Yakubu Sabo, said in a press statement issued on Friday in Kaduna.

The Commissioner said the Inspector involved in the incident has been arrested and proper investigation would be conducted into the circumstances of the killing.

Janga commiserated with family of the deceased and assured them and members of public that the Command will ensure that justice is done on the matter.

He called for calm and pleaded with the Drivers Unions not to take law into their hands by causing further road blockade as such measure will only add difficulties to the public.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that drivers of articulated vehicles had blocked the Abuja-Kaduna highway for six hours in protest over the killing.

The bus driver was on his way to Abuja from Katsina when a policeman allegedly shot him dead at about 5am while the motor boy was haggling with another policeman who demanded for a N1000 bribe.

The suspect was said to have run into the bush after the shooting while the other policeman quickly disappeared from the scene using a police vehicle.