Police arrest impeached Ogun LG Chairman Adedayo

Operatives of the Ogun State Police Command on Monday arrested the impeached Chairman of Ijebu-East Local Government Area, Wale Adedayo, at his residence in Ijebu-Ife area of the state.

The embattled Chairman had recently raised some allegations about the Governor Dapo Abiodun-led administration.

Adedayo had alleged that the state government had since 2021 been tampering with funds for the state’s local governments sent through it by the Federal Government.

The impeached chairman had earlier been arrested by operatives of the Department of State Services and later released.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Adedayo’s action led to his impeachment by the LG’s councillors over allegations of financial misappropriation.

Kafayat Adedayo, wife of the impeached LG Chairman, confirmed the arrest in the local government area headquarters.

Kafayat said her husband was arrested by officers numbering about 10 from the Ogun State Police Command Headquarters at Eleweran in Abeokuta, the state capital.

She said the police officers informed her that his arrest was based on a petition written against him by the state government.

She added: “They came on Monday afternoon in a Mitsubishi car to effect his arrest.

“About four of them were in uniform, while others were in mufti.

“The police operatives said they were acting on instructions based on a petition filed against him by the state government.

“He was taken to Abeokuta by the police.”

When contacted, the Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Abiodun Alamutu, confirmed Adedayo’s arrest.