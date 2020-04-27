The Police in Zamfara State on Monday said they have arrested two Chinese nationals for alleged illegal mining at Kwali village in Bukkuyum Local Government Area of the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria recalls that the police had earlier this month declared some Chinese and Burkina Faso nationals wanted for their alleged involvement in illegal mining in parts of the state.

In a statement issued by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Mohammed Shehu, the police said the alleged illegal miners had been involved in mining activities in collaboration with their Nigerian counterparts.

Shehu said the suspects were apprehended at Badarawa Burkullum village after two labourers at the mining site divulged useful information to Usman Nagogo, the state Commissioner of Police.

He said the two suspects, whose names were given as Wang and Chun, are helping the police in its investigation to dislodge the cartel and end illegal mining in the state.

The PPRO said the police had recovered different chemicals used in processing Gold from the two suspects.