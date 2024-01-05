Police arrest husband over wife’s murder in Yobe

The Police in Yobe said they have arrested a 43-year-old suspect, Abubakar Musa, in connection with the death of his wife, Ammi Mamman, in Damaturu.

DSP Dungus Abdulkarim, the State’s Police Spokesman disclosed this in a statement issued in Damaturu, on Friday.

Abdulkarim said the incident occurred at New Bra-Bra Estate at about 4:48 am on Thursday.

He said that the suspect was on the same bed with the woman when she was stabbed with an object on her neck, resulting in heavy bleeding that led to her death.

Also Read:

Abdukarim added that the man was being interrogated by police detectives to unravel the circumstances surrounding his wife’s death.

The Command’s Spokesperson appealed to anyone with credible information on the incident to come forward so as to ensure justice to both the suspect and the deceased.