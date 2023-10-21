Police arrest husband, one other for allegedly killing wife

The Borno State Police Command on Friday confirmed arresting two suspects: Adamu Ibrahim and Bukar Wadiya, for allegedly killing one Fatima Alhaji-Bukar, a 24-year-old housewife.

The housewife was a resident of Dikechiri, Bayan Gidan Dambe area of Maiduguri, the Borno State capital.

This revelation was contained in a statement signed by the spokesperson of the Command, Sani Kamilu, and made available to newsmen in Maiduguri on Friday.

According to Kamilu, an Assistant Superintendent of Police, the deceased was married to one Ibrahim, the prime suspect in the matter.

He said: “On October 18, 2023, one Adamu Alhaji Ibrahim of Dikechiri Bayan Gidan Dambe area Maiduguri went to Gwange Division, accompanied by one Bukar Wadiya, conveying the body of a woman whom he claimed to be his wife and sought for an emergency help from the police.

“The husband, who claimed to be a staff member of a commercial bank in Maiduguri, came back from work at about 5pm and found the deceased lying down in a pool of her own blood.”

According to Kamilu, preliminary investigation revealed that before the incident, the couple had some domestic disputes over an alleged extramarital affair by the husband at their matrimonial home.

He explained that the house where the incident happened was secured and during search, some exhibits were recovered, including one short pestle, a bag, rope, a rug carpet stained with blood, knife, a Honda vehicle and a mucus stained pillow.

Kamilu said there was no evidence of constructive breakage or entry into the house and only the husband has the key to the house.

He said that the husband and Wadiya were both arrested as prime suspects, noting that a discreet investigation was ongoing for subsequent prosecution.