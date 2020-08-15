The Katsina State Police Command has arrested a notorious kingpin of a human trafficking syndicate, Abubakar .

This was revealed by the spokesman of the Command, SP Gambo Isa, on Saturday.

Isa said on Tuesday at about 4:30pm, based on a reliable tip-off, it arrested Habibu of Koza Village, Maiadua Local Governor Area of Katsina State, a notorious kingpin of human trafficking syndicate terrorising the state.

According to the statement, Habibu was arrested at a police checkpoint along Kongolom-Daura Road within the state.

It was learnt that Habibu is wanted in connection with a case of human trafficking, which is under investigation by the Command.

The syndicate specialises in conveying their victims on motorcycles across the Nigerian border to Niger Republic for onward trafficking to Libya and to Europe.

In the course of investigation, the suspect confessed to the connection of the offence.

The command also added that investigation is ongoing to arrest other members of the syndicate.