Police arrest human traffickers, rescue 41 children in Kwara

The Kwara State Police Command said it had arrested three suspected human traffickers.

A statement issued by the Spokesperson of the command, SP. Osakanmi Ajayi and circulated among newsmen in Ilorin Saturday, stated that the suspects – Musa Ayuba, Jeremiah Muda and Luka Ayuba – hailed from Kontagora Local Government Area in Niger.

According to him, the suspects were arrested along Okolowo express way on January 14 with 41 children while waiting to transport them to unknown destination.

“On January 14, 2023, at 0400 hours along the Okolowo expressway, a detachment of policemen on special security assignment, intercepted the trio with 41 young boys and girls (22 boys and 19 girls).

” The victims are of different ages of between 5 and 15 years old, ” he said.

He explained that while undergoing interrogation, the suspects claimed to be coming from Niger State to Ilorin to meet a certain pastor to enroll the children in a yet-to-be identified place.

“Their claims look spurious and we are presently investigating their claims and we would discreetly do that,” he added.

“The children are presently in the custody of our command, and we would soon establish contact with their parents and relevant authorities.”

“The Commissioner of Police in Kwara, Paul Odama, wishes to advise parents and guardians to avoid releasing their children to unknown persons,” he said.

”The children might be used as house helps and other despicable endeavours, which is against the child rights laws.

“The suspects would be charged to court after a thorough investigation” the statement said.