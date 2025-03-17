Police arrest hotel employees over alleged conspiracy, theft of N12m

Operatives of the Ogun State Police Command have arrested at least fifteen suspects in connection with theft and criminal conspiracy within a popular hotel, Wosam Arena, in the Ago-Iwoye axis of the state.



The Eagle Online gathered that the management of the hotel, through its chief security officer, made an official complaint of stealing at the Ago-Iwoye Police Division on March 4, 2025.



According to available information, police detectives from the Ago Iwoye Division, on receipt of the complaint, swung into action.



A suspected case of financial fraud involving certain employees of the hotel’s Food and Beverages Department was immediately uncovered.



“Following an internal review and a report by the hotel’s Chief Security Officer, the Divisional Police Officer of Ago-Iwoye initiated an investigation into allegations that staff members had been diverting payments for food and beverages into personal and third-party accounts instead of the hotel’s designated corporate account,” a police source told The Eagle Online.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that a supervisor, Adebori Emmanuel Daniel, alongside Omogbeja Daniel Oluwatobi, conspired with an external accomplice, Ifeanyi Oliseh Samuel, who operates from Sango-Ota, Ogun State.



“Funds from customer transactions, totaling ₦12 million, were fraudulently funneled into personal accounts, including an Opay account (8102661XXXX) belonging to one of the suspects,” the source added.



Confirming the arrests in a statement on Monday, spokesperson for the Ogun Police Command, Omolola Odutola, said about fifteen suspects have been arrested while six remain at large.



Odutola said further investigations conducted by the police revealed that additional staff members may have been involved in the illegal operation, which the hotel’s duty manager, Abiodun Alli, allegedly was aware of and benefitting from the scheme.



She however noted that the divisional crime branch has intensified its investigations to ensure justice is served.



“On the strength of the incriminating evidence and the number of suspects involved, the management of Wosam Arena Hotel is cooperating with the police to ensure discreet profiling of all the staff,” Odutola stated.



She added, “In similar vein the hotel management strongly condemns this criminal act and is committed to upholding transparency, trust, and accountability in its financial operations.



“The hotel is taking immediate steps to strengthen internal controls, including enhanced transaction monitoring, forensic audits, and staff reorientation on ethical business practices.”



The Chief Superintendent of Police advised business owners to implement rigorous financial oversight measures to safeguard against internal fraud.



She assured that further updates will be provided as investigations progresses.

