The Katsina State Police Command has arrested a fraudster and thief who specialises in defrauding unsuspecting members of the public by posing as a Nigerian Air Force Officer.

The Police Public Relations Officer, SP Gambo Isah, disclosed this in a statement.

It was gathered that the Command succeeded in arresting one Khamis Abdullah of W02 Quarters, NDA, Kaduna, a notorious fraudster and thief who specialises in defrauding and stealing from unsuspecting members of the public using fake bank transfer alert and similar other tricks.

According to the PPRO, nemesis caught up with the hoodlum when on November 24 at about 10:11am, he dressed in a Nigerian Air Force uniform bearing the name K. Abdullahi with Captain rank, approached one Muhammadu Isah Girka, a car dealer in Alfrah Motors Limited, IBB Way, Katsina and introduced himself as an Air Force Captain who returned from the United Kingdom and posted to Katsina on special duty as a Pilot.

He stated that the suspect demanded to buy a motor vehicle, Toyota Corolla S, 2016 Model, blue in colour, valued at N5,400,000 from the car stand.

Isah said he promised to come later and pay for the vehicle.

He noted that subsequently on December 2 at about 10:45am, he called the said car dealer and asked him to meet him at First Bank, Yahaya Madawaki Way, Katsina, and collect his money for the vehicle.

Isah said in the process, he deceitfully filled a bank transfer teller for the sum of N5,400,000, stamped with his fabricated fake stamp and asked the victim to sign.

He stated that the suspect later created a fake bank alert of the said amount and showed it to the victim who believed it to be true and genuine.

He noted that they later proceeded to Alfra Motors, where the fake military Captain deceitfully took the vehicle and left to an unknown destination.

The PPRO said the victim reported the matter to the police.

Isah noted that in the course of investigation, the suspect was accosted with the stolen vehicle at Hunkuyi Junction on the highway along Danja to Zaria.

He stated that the suspect also confessed to have used the same modus operandi on that fateful date and deceitfully collected one iPhone X valued N185,000 from one Abdulwahab of Unguwar Alkali Quarters, Katsina, which was also recovered in his possession.

Isah stated that the following items were recovered in the possession of the suspect during police search: One T-Shirt with Captain rank and UN Badge, One Toyota Corolla, 2016 Model, three iPhone GSM handsets, one Infinix phone, one fabricated fake First Bank rubber stamp, two fake stamped First Bank tellers, motor vehicle documents and stamp pad.

Isah noted that investigation revealed that he is a habitual offender and an ex-convict who has been convicted severally for similar offences in Kaduna State.

He added that investigation was ongoing.