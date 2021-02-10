The Police Command in Oyo State have paraded four suspects allegedly connected with the kidnapping of Jacob Olayinwola, Chairman, Igangan Local Council Development Area (LCDA).

The command also paraded 44 other suspects over various alleged offences including cultism, murder, rape, arson, armed robbery and stealing among others.

Briefing journalists on Wednesday in Ibadan, Commissioner of Police in the state, Ngozi Onadeko, said the suspects, who were armed with AK-47 rifles, kidnapped the chairman on the Igangan-Ado-Awaye road in Ibarapa LGA of the state.

The CP said the gang members collected N5.5 million ransom before releasing their victim.

She said that the operatives of the command later swung into action and arrested the suspects and recovered one double barrelled gun, one cut to size gun and four live cartridges found in their possession.

Onadeko said that the suspects would soon be charged to court.

Also paraded were three alleged kidnappers and killers of one Oluwole Agboola at Akinyele Local Government Area of Oyo State.

Onadeko said the suspects while armed with sophisticated weapons invaded the farm of the victim at Adegbede village via Aba-Odo area, Akinyele LGA, attacked the victim and whisked him away to an unknown destination.

“They later contacted his relatives and collected N1, 650, 000 ransom and brutally murdered and abandoned his corpse in the bush where he had been held hostage for several days.

“Discreet investigation carried out by crack police detectives led to the arrest of the three members of the kidnapping syndicate who all confessed to the crime,” the CP said.

Also, a 56-year-old suspect was also paraded for defiling a 14-year-old girl at Bodija area of Ibadan.

The CP said that the suspect gave the victim a Big Cola drink suspected to contain some form of sedative to drink.

She said that the drink made the lady to become unconscious and the suspect had unlawful carnal knowledge of her.

Onadeko said that all the suspects would be charged to court after the police completed investigations into their separate cases.