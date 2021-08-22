Police arrest four suspected armed robbers, three burglars in Delta

Four suspected armed robbers: James Wisdom, 25; Peter Ayodele, 22; Ikolo Michael,18; and Francis Success (female), 26, were arrested by operatives of the Delta State police command on August 18, 2021.

They were arrested following a distress call received by police that a gang of four armed robbers were operating at MTN Road Sapele.

The Divisional Police Officer, Sapele, then led a team of policemen to the scene, in conjunction with vigilantes, and arrested the suspects.

Three cut-to-size single barrel guns with 18 cartridges and a Lexus car with registration number YAB 750 BP were recovered from them.

Also, on August 18, acting on information received that three armed men burgled a house at Old Benin Road, Oghara, and made away with phones valued at N400, 000, the Divisional Police Officer, Oghara, detailed operatives to investigate and three suspects were arrested at an Indian hemp joint.

The suspects are: Choice Macaulay, 26; Endurance Ejokirehie, 27 and Junior Macaulay, 21.

Exhibits recovered from them include three phones, a dummy gun and iron rod used for the robbery.

The spokesman for the command, DSP Bright Edafe, said in a statement that the suspects have confessed to the crime and the victims have identified the stolen phones as theirs.

“On further investigation, it was discovered that one of the suspects, Choice Macaulay, who is the leader of the gang, (had been) arrested before and charged to court, but was later released.

“The suspect led the detectives to their hideout where one locally made gun and two live cartridges were dug out from the ground where (they were) buried. Investigation is ongoing,” Edafe said.