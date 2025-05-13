Police arrest four over murders in Lagos

The Lagos State Police command has detained four murder suspects in separate incidents across Sangotedo, Ajegunle, and Ijegun areas of the state.

The Command’s spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the arrests at a media briefing on Monday at the Command Headquarters in Ikeja.

Hundeyin, a Chief Superintendent of Police, said the police received a report on May 6 at 8pm about a man allegedly punched to death during an argument in Sangotedo.

Detectives were informed that during a dispute over right of passage at a lounge, a 46-year-old man punched the victim in the chest.

The victim lost consciousness and was rushed to hospital, where a doctor confirmed him dead shortly after arrival.

Police detectives visited the scene and arrested the suspect at the location.

Hundeyin said police also received another murder report from Suru Alaba Community, Ajegunle, which occurred on April 28 at 7am.

A distress call reported that an angry mob was beating two suspected armed robbers who were about to be lynched.

Officers quickly responded, rescuing the two 25-year-old suspects and taking them into custody for investigation.

A locally-made pistol, an expended cartridge, and a suspected stolen tricycle were recovered from the scene.

Preliminary findings showed the suspects and others at large shot a 35-year-old man while trying to steal his motorcycle.

The victim died on the spot.

Efforts are ongoing to arrest the remaining fleeing gang members.

Hundeyin also confirmed another murder case on May 1 at 11pm in Ijegun.

A complainant reported that his younger brother was stabbed in the stomach by his girlfriend during an argument.

The victim was taken to Alimosho General Hospital, where he was declared dead by the attending doctor.

Homicide detectives visited the scene and arrested the female suspect.

The hospital was also visited.

The victim’s body was photographed, and the murder weapon was recovered.

The case has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department for further inquiries.

Hundeyin confirmed that all suspects will be charged to court once investigations are concluded.

