The Taraba State Police Command has arrested four persons in connection with the kidnap and killing of the Chairman of Ardo-Kola Local Government Area, Salihu Dovo.

The spokesman of the Command, David Misal, confirmed the development on Monday, adding that one of the suspects has died.

Misal said the dead suspect was attacked by villagers while trying to escape.

He said the suspect confessed to have committed the crime before dying and revealed some top vital secrets that will greatly assist in the investigations.

He said: “In our efforts to ensure that the perpetrators are brought to book, we immediately embarked on intelligence gathering.

“Consequently, we arrested one person on the spot.

“Later, while our investigation continued, we arrested another person.

“As I am talking to you, a total of four persons have been arrested and are being questioned to know their level of involvement in the incident.

“It will also interest you to know that out of the four, one is now late and that occurred immediately we received information that someone suspected to be involved in the kidnap and subsequent killing of the LGA Chairman was seen in a particular location in the bush.”

Misal, however, said that as policemen were heading to the bush to arrest the suspect, the villagers too mobilised and went after him, beating him to a pulp.

He did not survive the injury from the beating.