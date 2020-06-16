The Nasarawa state Police Command has confirmed the arrest of four suspects allegedly linked to the kidnap of wife of the National President, Eggon Youth Movement, Daniel Anyuabuga, by gunmen on Monday in Lafia.

Bola Longe, the Commissioner of Police in the state, confirmed this to newsmen on Tuesday in Lafia.

Longe said: “I can confirm that the wife of the President of Eggon Youth Movement was kidnapped last night.

“The Special Anti-Robbery Squad, Anti-Kidnapping and conventional unit department of the police worked tirelessly throughout the night and have arrested four suspects.

“We have also recovered one motorcycle in the bush suspected to be used for the kidnapping.”

Longe explained that the police was working assiduously to rescue the victim and arrest all those connected to the crime to face the wrath of the law.

The CP, therefore, appealed to members of the public, especially communities in Nassarawa-Eggon Local Government Area, to help with any useful information that could lead to the rescue of the victim and arrest of the perpetrators.

Meanwhile, a family source who preferred anonymity told the News Agency of Nigeria that Ruth Anyuabaga, wife of the youth leader, was kidnapped around 11pm on Monday at Ombi 2 community of Lafia by gunmen.

He, however, said the kidnappers were yet to contact the family.