Police arrest four over child rape, assaulting officer

The Yobe State Police Command has arrested four suspects for alleged child rape, assault on a police officer, and unlawful possession of firearms.

The spokesperson of the command and a Superintendent of Police, SP Dungus Abdulkarim, confirmed this in a statement issued on Saturday.

Abdulkarim said operatives of Nguru Division arrested two suspects: Jarma Hussaini Adam, 25, and Mohammed Abdusalam, 16, both of Sabon Garin Kanuri, Nguru Local Government Area.

The suspects allegedly attacked Corporal Amani Ali while on guard duty at the Federal Medical Centre, Nguru on Friday.

The Police Public Relations Officer said the officer was found unconscious and bleeding, with his rifle stolen, before a tactical operation led to the recovery of the weapon, magazines, and knife jacket.

“The injured officer is recuperating, while the suspects remain in custody,” he added.

Abdulkarim described the incident as an affront to the Police Force, stressing that the command viewed such attacks as criminal acts and assaults on constituted authority.

In a separate case, the PPRO said personnel of Damaturu ‘A’ Division arrested a suspected armed herder, Ibrahim Alhaji Ahmadu, 24, of Dusuwa Village on September 22.

The suspect was arrested after a farmer reported that a herder trespassed on his farm and allegedly threatened him with a firearm.

Abdulkarim said a shotgun and live ammunition were recovered from the suspect.

Similarly, Potiskum Division operatives arrested Dahiru Ali, 19, of Hayin Kwari for allegedly defiling a three-year-old girl in the Mutawassada area of Potiskum.

The PPRO stated: “Investigations revealed that the suspect earlier defiled another three-year-old in the same neighbourhood.

“He confessed to the crime.”

The command Commissioner, CP Emmanuel Ado, condemned the operatives who recorded the feats and reaffirmed the command’s zero-tolerance stance on criminality.

The Commissioner urged parents and guardians to monitor their children and appealed to residents to support police efforts with timely and credible information.