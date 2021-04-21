The Adamawa State Police Command says it has at different times lately arrested four suspected kidnappers.

According to the police spokesman in the state, DSP Suleiman Yahaya Nguroje, the reports from some ‘good Samaritans’, residents of Wuro Garba and Lugga villages of Hong Local Government area, who claimed they had been receiving threat letters to either pay a million naira each or risk being kidnapped led police to launch investigation, which resulted in the arrest of one Adoneja Dauda, 30, a resident of Hubbare Village, Maiha Local Government.

Prior to his arrest, Dauda was said to have extorted the sum of N150,000 from one Alhaji Dauda Hassan, a resident of Barkaji Village, Hong Local Government, after threatening to kidnap him.

The command, according to Nguroje, also arrested three other suspects: Musa Saidu, 26; Manu Hussein, 25, and Hammadu Bello, 22 – all of Garwayel Village, Hong, Hong Local Government.

The statement said that the suspects sometimes in March kidnapped Alhaji Yahaya Buba, Alhaji Sure and Alhaji Muhammed Bello, all of Konto Village, Gombi Local Government.

Items recovered from the suspects include N86,000 cash, three single barrel guns, threat letters, handset, a SIM card.

The Commissioner of Police, Aliyu Adamu Alhaji, has commended the officers and men of the Gombi division for their efforts at making it difficult for criminals to escape arrest.

He has also directed that the suspects be arraigned in court on completion of investigations.