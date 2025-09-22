Police arrest four in Gombe, recover pistol, stolen iron rods

The Gombe State Police Command has announced breakthroughs in its ongoing operations to tackle crime across the state, including the recovery of a prohibited firearm and the arrest of four suspects linked to the theft of iron rods.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, Buhari Abdullahi, disclosed this in a statement on Monday.

He said operatives acting on credible intelligence intercepted three young men in possession of a pistol on 19th September 2025 at about 9:30 pm.

Abdullahi said the suspects, 22-year-old Shamsudeen Haruna, 20-year-old Tahir Ismail Ahmad, and 18-year-old Muhammed Abdullahi, all residents of the Doma area behind Government Girls Secondary School, Gombe, were arrested with the firearm.

“The suspects were found in possession of the pistol at the time of their arrest.

“The case is currently under investigation, and further developments will be made public in due course,” Abdullahi stated.

In a separate operation, Abdullahi said a patrol team attached to Operation Hattara arrested four men for allegedly stealing 226 pieces of iron rods.

He said the suspects were intercepted around the Three Arm Zone area along Bauchi Road in Gombe Local Government at about 1:00 am on 18th September 2025.

According to him, those arrested include Sule Isah, 47 years old of Nayinawa Quarters, Mohammed Aliyu aged 40 of Tumfure, Justine Yila aged 26 of Nayinawa Quarters, and Sani Job aged 26 of Barunde Quarters.

“Upon interrogation, the suspects confessed to the crime.

“The stolen items have been recovered, and investigations are ongoing to ensure their prosecution,” Abdullahi concluded.

