Police arrest four herdsmen for attempted rape, killing

The Police Command in Benue State says it has arrested four suspected herdsmen for alleged attempt to rape two women, Doosul Nambo and Ladi Mhbahme, in Guma Local Government area of the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Moses Yamu, told the News Agency of Nigeria on Tuesday in Makurdi that the herdsmen also killed one Apesuu Uhula, who came to the rescue of the women.

Yamu named the suspected herdsmen as: Ibrahim Muhammadu, Abubakar Ahmadu, Ibrahim Fulani and Adamu Bature, adding that they were arrested along with their cows.

He said that the herdsmen were attempting to rape Nambo and Mhbahme both of Isho Village in Guma local government, when they were arrested following security tip-off.

He further explained that the herdsmen shot dead one Apesuu Uhula who came to the rescue of the women.

Yamu said: “One Apesuu Uhula, who came to her rescue was shot dead. The Police moved immediately to the scene; while at the scene, some herdsmen were seen trying to convey their cow in a canoe and attempted to flee when they sighted the police.

“They were eventually rounded up and held in our custody for further investigation.”

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that this was the first arrest of herdsmen by the police since the beginning of the full implementation of the Anti-Open Grazing law in Benue State on November 1.