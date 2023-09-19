Police arrest four for alleged banditry, kidnapping in Benue

The Benue State Police Command has arrested four persons for their alleged involvement in banditry and kidnapping in the state.

This was contained in a statement on Tuesday by the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Sewuese Anene, in Makurdi.

According to Anene, Ordoonku Kusuv, Msughter Tayough and Liambee Adeadegh, also known as Don-Konyo, were arrested in Sankera axis of the State by Operation Zenda Joint Task Force over banditry activities.

She said: “As part of follow up on clampdown on bandits and their activities in Sankera axis of Benue state, officers of the Operation Zenda JTF trailed and arrested some members of a vicious syndicate led by one Anyogor Mnguor and Terhemen Mzaga also known as Fullfire.

“This gang members specialised in kidnapping, attacking and killing members of the public. The most recent is the gruesome murder of innocent people at Akpuna community on July 21 in Ukum local government area.”

She said the force recovered nine rounds of 7.62x39mm live ammunition from them during the arrest.

She further stated that one Sonter Tyozughul was also arrested in connection with the kidnap of Dr Asema Msuega a resident doctor at General Hospital Ukum on July 23, who had been released.

Anene further stated that the suspect had confessed to have been actively involved in the crime.

She said that Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers and Tactical Commanders had been directed to clampdown on illegal fabrication, sales, possession, and use of prohibited firearms in the state.

She added: “Individuals involved in unlawful possession of arms and light weapons are hereby warned to submit such illegally possessed weapons to the police at the nearest police station. This voluntary act does not attract any penalty.

“Members of the public are hereby urged to report all suspicious firearms related activities to their local police stations.

“This process is part of efforts to fight firearm related offences and create an environment suitable for peaceful coexistence.“

