Police arrest four alleged notorious armed robbers in Ogun

Operatives of the Ogun State Police Command have arrested four notorious armed robbery suspects, who specialise in snatching motorcycle from owners at gunpoint.

According to available information, members of the gang were arrested in the early hours of October 24, 2022.

The suspects were identified as 20-year-old Muhammad Adamu, 22-year-old Okacha Alidu, 28-year-old Yusuf Mohammed and 20-year-old Muniru Sunmaila.

They were said to have been arrested following a distress call received at Ajuwon Police Divisional Headquarters at about 3am that the suspects were operating and had attacked one Sunday Doile at Onibudo area of Akute and snatched his Bajaj motorcycle at gunpoint.

Upon the distress call, the Divisional Police Officer, Ajuwon Division, SP Andrew Akinseye, quickly mobilised his patrol team and moved to the scene.

On sighting the policemen, the hoodlums, who were about six in number, took to their heels in different directions, while one of them escaped with the snatched motorcycle.

They were hotly chased and four amongst them were apprehended.

On interrogation, they confessed been the syndicate responsible for various cases of motorcycle snatching in Ajuwon and its environs.

They confessed further that their mode of operation was to use a motorcycle belonging to one of them to cross the one they want to snatch, and they will show their gun to the victim and order him to surrender his motorcycle.

According to them, any of their victims who struggles with them will be hit on the head with an iron rod, and the motorcycle will be taken away, while the owner is unconscious.

They claimed to have killed one of their victims in the process.

Recovered from them were two locally made pistols, one iron rod, one cutlass, one live cartridge, three expended cartridges and assorted criminal charms.

The spokesman of the Command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed the arrest of the suspects.

Oyeyemi said the Command’s Commissioner, CP Lanre Bankole, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to State Criminal Investigation Department for discreet investigation.

Bankole also directed that the escaped members of the gang must be hunted for wherever they might be.