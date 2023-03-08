Police arrest former Imo Deputy Governor

Police have arrested a former Imo State Deputy Governor, Gerald Irona

Sources said Irona, the immediate past Deputy Governor under Emeka Ihedioha, was arrested on Wednesday.

It was not clear why he was arrested but a statement by his media consultant, Destiny Ugorji accused the State Government of orchestrating his arrest over what he described as “trumped-up charges.”

The statement reads: “As part of its strategy towards weakening opposition in Imo State, the Imo State Government, Wednesday, orchestrated the arrest of the immediate past Deputy Governor, Engr. Gerald Irona, over trumped-up charges.

“Irona’s arrest came on the heels of a scheduled House of Assembly and gubernatorial election, fixed to hold nationwide on Saturday, March 11, 2023.

“As at the time of this statement, Wednesday afternoon, the former Deputy Governor had written his Statement at the Police, a bail bond issued, signed, and all the bail conditions fulfilled.

“There is however a twist, following pressure from the Imo State Government House, allegedly ordering the State Police command to detain the former Deputy Governor until after Saturday’s election.

“Let it be clear to Nigerians and the entire world that Wednesday’s arrest of former Deputy Governor, Engr. Gerald Irona is politically-motivated and Governor Hope Uzodimma is clearly behind it.

”Senator Hope Uzodimma must realise that power is transient, and nobody occupies the seat of power forever.’

Reacting, Imo State’s Commissioner of Information and Strategy, Declan Emelumba denied the government’s involvement in the arrest of the former Deputy Governor.

“Ask the police why he has been arrested, I don’t know anything about his arrest,” he said.

When contacted, the State’s Police Command’s Spokesman, Henry Okoye said he would get back, but was yet to do so as of the time of filing this report. The Nation