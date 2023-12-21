Police arrest five suspects with AK-47 rifle in Katsina

The Katsina State Police Command says it has arrested five suspects in possession of one AK 47 rifle in Kurmi village of Bakori Local Government Area of the state.

Abubakar Sadiq-Aliyu, the spokesman of the Command, disclosed this to newsmen on Wednesday in Katsina.

Sadiq-Aliyu, an Assistant Superintendent of Police, said: “On December 19, 2023, based on credible intelligence, our operatives attached to Bakori divisional police headquarters, in collaboration with members of the vigilante while on patrol, successfully identified and apprehended five suspects.

“The suspects are Sharhabilu Dahiru, 20-years-old, Abubakar Tukur, 25 years, Kasamanu Abdullahi, 20 years, Abdulrahman Shu’aibu, 20 years and Sulaiman Sanusi, also 20 years old.

“All the suspects are from Kakumi village, Bakori LGA.”

Sadiq-Aliyu added that upon questioning, the suspects promptly confessed to having stolen the said firearm from the residence of one Jamilu Lawal, alias Kifda, of the same village.

He added: “Due to the seriousness of the crime, Lawal was immediately invited for further investigation on the illegal possession of the AK 47 rifle.

“All suspects are in custody as the investigation proceeds.”