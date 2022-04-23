Police arrest five suspected kidnappers in Yobe

The Police Command in Yobe says it has arrested five suspected kidnappers in the state.

This is contained in a statement by the spokesman for the Command, ASP Dumgus Abdulkarim, on Saturday in Damaturu.

He said the police clamped down on some criminal hideouts who specialised in kidnapping and related offences in Fika, Potiskum, Gujba and Gulani Local Government Areas of the state.

Dungus said the operation led to the arrest of five members of the kidnapping syndicate, adding that the command had intensified efforts to apprehend four other suspects now at large.

“This development came after the police rescued a 56-year-old man, Idi Isa, of Karem Village in Fika, who was kidnapped on March 31, 2022.

“Consequently, on April 2022 at about 0600 hours based on credible information, detectives from Fika Divisional Police Headquarters mobilised to a hideout of suspected kidnappers at Nafada LGA of Gombe State.

“The police trailed the suspects to an isolated house used in keeping kidnapped victims until ransom was paid,” he said, adding that two other cases were under investigation.

He urged residents of the state to provide credible information on suspicious movements and persons in their communities to security agencies.