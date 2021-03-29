The FCT Command of the Nigeria Police says it arrested five suspects at Kuje and Daki-biu in connection with the recent kidnappings at Kiyi Vilage.

ASP Mariam Yusuf, the command’s public relations officer, said the suspects were arrested during coordinated intelligent operations between Friday 26th March and Sunday 28th March, 2021 by operatives from Dawaki Division and the command’s Anti-Kidnapping Squad.

The statement lists the suspects as: Abdullahi Haruna, Haruna Musa, Iliyasu Adamu, Michael Paul and Salisu Abdullahi all male.

They all confessed to supplying logistics to the kidnap syndicate operating along Kiyi Village.

Exhibits recovered from them are two AK-47 rifles, one Bajaj motorcycle and thirty rounds of live 7.62mm ammunitions.

Yusuf said all the suspects would be arraigned in court upon conclusion of investigation.

She urged residents to remain calm and restated the command’s determination to rid the federal capital of every form of criminality and protect the lives and property of residents.

She also urged residents to report all suspicious movements, emergency or distress through these numbers: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653 and 08028940883 and to report the conduct of Police Officers, call the Public Complaint Bureau (PCB) number :09022222352.