The Delta State command of the Nigeria Police said it has arrested five suspected cultists at Eyara Community in Otu-Jeremi, Ughelli South Local Government Area of the state.

In a statement on Thursday in Warri, the command’s spokesperson, DSP Edafe Bright, said the suspects were arrested between April 12 and April 13 following intelligence gathered by the Divisional Police Officer, Otu-Jeremi Division, Pius Eredei.

One of the suspects, Michael Oghorume, was arrested on April 12, and his confessional statement led to the arrest of Timothy Samuel and three other suspects on April 13.

“(Following) the cult clash that led to the killing of some alleged cult members some time ago in Otu-Jeremi, the Commissioner of Police, Ari Ali, ordered the DPO in Otu-Jeremi Division to fish out the suspects.

“The DPO in compliance with the directive has been on the lookout and after enough intelligence gathering acted on a tip-off on April 12.

“One Oghorume who allegedly murdered one Timaya, surname unknown, and also suspected to be a member of Dominion Confraternity cult, was arrested at Eyara community.

“The suspect made useful statement that led to the arrest of one Samuel at the same community and three others in the early hours of April 13,” Bright said.

Exhibits recovered from them included one double barrel cut-to-size gun, some rolls of electric cables and one cutlass

Bright said the Commissioner of Police had ordered that the suspects and the exhibits be transferred to the State Criminal and Investigation Department for further investigation, and that a manhunt had commenced for other cult members in the community

The command said its operatives also apprehended one Nelson Newman, suspected to be a major dealer in Indian hemp.

The police spokesperson said the DPO stormed a black spot within Modisco Street, opposite Army checkpoint, Jeddo, on Wednesday April 14 where Newman was arrested with 35 wraps of skunk.