Operatives of the Federal Capital Territory Police Command have arrested five members of the proscribed Islamic Movement of Nigeria, also known as Shiites, who allegedly attempted to attack innocent citizens and destroy public property.

The spokeswoman of the Command, Mariam Yusuf, made this known in a statement in Abuja on Wednesday.

According to Yusuf, the arrest was carried out on Tuesday, adding: “The members of the disbanded sect were arrested in possession of large stones, which they intended to use to cause havoc.

“Consequently, the suspects will be arraigned in court upon conclusion of investigation.”

Yusuf appealed to residents of the FCT to remain calm and law-abiding as she reassured then of the Command’s unwavering commitment to the protection of lives and property.

She added: “To report all suspicious movements within your vicinity, emergency or distress call these numbers: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653 and 08028940883.

“To report the conduct of Police Officers, call the Public Complaint Bureau (PCB) Line :09022222352.”