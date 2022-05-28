Police arrest five internet fraudsters in Bauchi

The Police Command in Bauchi has arrested five suspected internet fraudsters undergoing training in the state.

The Spokesman of the Command, SP Ahmed Wakil confirmed the arrest in a statement, issued Saturday in Bauchi, the capital city.

He said operatives of the command acting on credible intelligence, raided a hideout where the suspected cyber criminals were undergoing training in Bauchi metropolis.

“The Operatives of the State Intelligence Bureau (SIB), Bauchi Command acted on a verified intelligence on 20th May 2022, burst into an apartment located at Kirfi Road, GRA, Bauchi.

“Where a training center was established for the training of youths who want to venture into internet crime,” he said.

He listed the suspects to include Emmanuel Saleh alias Wizblaq, 22; Matthias Akronyi alias Mad Kid, 20, Patience Nuhu, 21, Bulus Haruna, 18, and Kingsley Simon, 19.

Wakil said the police had recovered four laptops, one television set, four sound systems, one power generator, seven plastic chairs, one office chair, musical keyboard and a fridge.

He said the Commissioner of Police, Umar Sanda has directed the suspects to be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.

The spokesman quoted the CP as advising the people to be vigilant on the type of information they shared online, to assist the police in ridding cybercrimes in the state.