The Ogun State Police Command says it has unraveled the mystery behind the sudden disappearance of 45-year-old Memunat Akinde, and a motorcyclist, Ibikunle Ajose.

It was learnt that the duo went missing since October 1, 2020 when Akinde, who is a fish seller, left her house at Idoleyin area of Ado Odo-Ota Local Government Area to a nearby market purposely to buy fish and contracted a motorcyclist to take her to the said market but surprisingly, both of them never returned home since then.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed the development in a statement.

The PPRO said his prompted Akinde’s husband to lodge complaint at Ado-Odo Divisional Police Headquarters, where the case was formally incidented.

Oyeyemi stated that the case was later transferred to the Anti-kidnapping Unit of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department on the order of the Commissioner of Police, Edward Awolowo Ajogun, who gave the team a matching order to unravel the mystery behind the disappearance of the two within the shortest possible period.

He noted that the team there and then embarked on an intelligence and technical based investigation and their efforts paid off when one of the suspects, Okediran Monsuru, was traced to Badagry in Lagos State and apprehended.

According to the PPRO, Monsuru’s arrest led to the apprehension of three others, namely: Ajaoba Monday, Akewusola Wajud and Nupo Pona.

He said the four of them confessed to be working for a notorious land grabber who they simply identified as Lebo.

Oyeyemi noted that the suspects stated that they accosted the two victims along the road at Abisoye village where they abducted them to an uncompleted building in a bushy area, tied both their hands and legs and later called their principal on phone informing him that they have succeeded in getting two victims.

He stated that they confessed further that when the said Lebo came, he ordered them to slaughter the two victims.

The PPRO said the trio of Monsuru, Monday and Wajud held the victims down while Pona slaughtered them with a sharp cutlass.

He noted that having killed them, the fifth suspect, Dasu Sunday, a herbalist, was called to come.

On Sunday’s arrival, they cut the two victims into pieces and loaded their parts into a sack brought by the herbalist who took them away for money making ritual.

Oyeyemi noted that the head of the woman was recovered at the herbalist’s shrine.

He stated that the five suspects are all in police custody, while a serious manhunt has been launched for their fleeing principal, Lebo.

The PPRO added that the CP who commended the investigating team for the determination and resilience in bringing the culprits to book as directed.

He ordered that the arrested suspects be charged to court without further delay, while the remaining ones are to be hunted for and fished out.