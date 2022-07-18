Police arrest five for alleged electricity armoured cable theft in Ebonyi

The Police in Ebonyi have arrested a syndicate of five persons who specialise in vandalism and stealing of armoured cables and other electrical installations in the state.

SP Chris Anyanwu, the Spokesman of the Command, made the disclosure at a briefing on Monday in Abakaliki.

Anyanwu said they were arrested at Amalekwuna Ameka in Ezza South Local Government Area by the Crack Squad of the Command on July 11.

According to him: “The Crack Squad of Ebonyi State Police Command has arrested part of a syndicate of criminals who specialise in vandalising and stealing Enugu Electricity Distribution Company armoured cables.

“The criminals conspired and went to Amalekwuna Ameka in Ezza South LGA on July 9 and vandalized EEDC transformer and other electrical installations thereto, carting away armored cables yet to be estimated in monetary terms.

“The following persons arrested in connection to the crime include: Onyekachi Igwe ‘m’ 35yrs – the owner of a white bus with Reg. No. AWK 173 XC with which the exhibits were collected.”

The Spokesman added that Igwe hailed from Inyimagu Amuzu in Ezza South LGA of Ebonyi State.

Anyanwu added: “Others are Okemiri Michael ‘m’ 33yrs of Ndiegbe Village in Igbeagu Izzi LGA; Ogechi Umoke ‘f’ 21yrs – a sales girl at the scrap shop Automobile Site Abakaliki. She is a native of Ukwuakparata in Izzi LGA.

“Nwonu Ugochukwu ‘m’ 18yrs – Sales person and an indigene of Inyimagu Onuebonyi, Izzi LGA and Nwegu Ikechukwu ‘m’ 21yrs from Agbaja.

“Others at large are, Nwite Chidi (owner of the pit) from Onuebonyi, Izzi LGA.. Uchenna (other names not yet known), who hired the driver.”

Anyanwu said the exhibits recovered from the suspects were h100mm armored cables and other assorted electrical wares.

He added that the Commissioner of Police in Ebonyi State, Aliyu Garba, had enjoined community leaders and all indigenes of the State not to allow such criminal elements to exist in their communities.

He added: “They should evolve and sustain the practice of Community Policing via prompt information to the Police and other law enforcement agencies.”