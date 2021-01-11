The Akwa Ibom State Police Command said it has arrested one lady, Chidinma Oduma Pascaline, a serving female youth corps member who allegedly killed a man suspected to be her boyfriend.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, Odiko Macdon, who confirmed the arrest while speaking with our correspondent on Monday said the Commissioner of Police, Andrew Amiengheme, has ordered a discreet investigation into the matter.

He said as soon as the police is done with the investigation the matter would be charged to court.

“The lady has been arrested by the police and she is already in our custody. The Police Commissioner has ordered a thorough investigation into the matter and as soon as the investigation is over the matter will be charged to court,” Macdon said

The Public Relations Officer explained yesterday (Sunday) that the Command received a distress call from the control room and immediately dispatched some officers to No 219 Abak Road, where the offence was committed.

He said the police officers were able to rescue the lady who was at the verge of being lynched by an angry mob

He said: “On Sunday around 11am, we received a distress call from our control room and so we had to send our policemen to No 219 Abak road, where one Chidinma Oduma Pascaline, a youth corper who is serving at Edet Akpan avenue Uyo, was at the verge of being lynched by irate mob.

“When we carried out preliminary investigation, she informed us that one Akwaowo Japhet of No 219 Abak road, Uyo took her to his house.

“She said while in the house, Akwaowo Japhet picked up a machete and attempted to kill her but she was able to dispossess him and used the same machete on him which led to his death.

“We had to recover the corpse and rescued the lady corper who should be about 25 or 26 years old.”

The Coordinator of NYSC in Akwa Ibom State, Julius Amusan, who also confirmed the incident, said he was shocked at the development.

Amusan, who could not give details, said he is depending on police report.

He said: “We depend on police report because we are not eye witnesses. The information on the matter did not get to me until 5pm on Sunday evening when somebody called to inform that a female corps member killed her lover.

“When the report came, I doubted it because it sounds strange that a female corps member will kill a man. It sounded unbelievable, it is something very unusual.

“I made a call to the police headquarters and at that time they were unable to give me details of the incident.

“It was when I got to the police that we were able to establish what really happened. It is a very unfortunate development.

“According to investigation, the lady and the boy were not into any previous relationship. Yesterday was the first day of their meeting. They had never been together before in any previous relationship. It was that yesterday that she met with the boy.”

