Police arrest father for allegedly defiling own daughter

The Police Command in Lagos State has arrested 58-year-old commercial motorcyclist, named withheld, for allegedly defiling his 14-year-old daughter.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Edgal Imohimi, confirmed the arrest on Tuesday in Lagos while addressing newsmen on various arrest made by the command.

Imohimi said: “The Command Gender Unit is investigating a case of defilement reported by a 14-year-old girl against her father of Charismatic Road, Abule, Berger, Ikorodu, Lagos.

“According to the survivor, after her father, a security man and commercial motorcyclist, had defiled her, she reported the case to her mother who did not believe her and warned her not to tell anybody.

“She added that because of her mother’s inaction, she ran away from home and sought refuge in the home of her father’s friend.”

The commissioner said the victim had been referred to Mirabel Centre for medical examination.

Imohimi also said the Gender Unit of the command had commenced investigation into a case of defilement at Selewu area of Ikorodu in Lagos.

He said the case was reported by one Mrs. Obinna, on behalf of her six-year-old daughter, against a 64-year-old carpenter of same address as the complainant.

He said: “During investigation, it was revealed that on December 3 at 10pm, the suspect took the survivor into his room and inserted his fingers into her private part.

“However, her mother noticed that her daughter was unnecessarily irritated and withdrawn, so she began to ask her questions and she revealed to the mother what her uncle, name withheld, had done to her.”

Imohimi said investigation was ongoing on the cases, adding that the suspects would be charged to court soon.