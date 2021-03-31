The Police Command in Kano State has arrested a 40-year-old man, Awaisu Auwalu, for allegedly clubbing his son to death.

The spokesman for the command, DSP Abdullahi Haruna, confirmed the arrest in a statement on Wednesday in Kano.

Haruna said that the suspect clubbed his 19-year-old son, Auwalu Awaisu, over alleged theft.

He said that the suspect committed the crime on March 29, at Sumegu area of Kano metropolis.

The spokesman said that the victim was confirmed dead while receiving treatment at the Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital, Kano.

“Upon investigation, the father confessed to have used stick to flog his son.

“The suspect alleged that the deceased committed series of theft from his provision store,” he said.

Haruna said that the Commissioner of Police, Sama’ila Dikko, had ordered the transfer of the case to the Criminal Investigation Department (Homicide Section) for discreet investigation.

According to him, the suspect will be charged to Court as soon as investigations are concluded.