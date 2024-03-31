Police arrest fake soldier declared wanted by the military

The Lagos State Police Command says it has arrested a suspected fake soldier, who had been declared wanted by the military.

The command’s spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin confirmed the arrest to the News Agency of Nigeria on Sunday.

He said the suspect was arrested on Saturday at about 3.00 pm in Ijegun area of Lagos.

Hundeyin said the suspect was arrested during a routine visibility patrol by the Ijegun Police Division along Fagbile Estate, Ijegun, in Isheri Oshun.

He said the patrol team arrested the man with the name of a Sergeant Major (other names withheld), full military uniform, allegedly used for impersonation.

“We immediately sent for the military Guard Commander, guarding the pipeline in Ijeododo, to come and identify the suspect.

“The military confirmed that he was a fake soldier. On interrogation, the suspect confirmed to the crime of impersonation.

“The military confirmed that he had been on its wanted list. The suspect will be charged to court on completion of investigation,” he said.