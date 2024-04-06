Police arrest fake soldier, 43 others in Plateau

The Plateau State Police Command has arrested a suspected fake soldier and 43 others for alleged kidnapping, cult activities and gun running in the state.

Command Commissioner, CP Steve Yabanet, disclosed this at a news conference on Friday in Jos, the state capital.

Yabanet said that some of the suspects were also arrested for armed robbery, criminal conspiracy and defilement of minor, among other criminal offences.

”Among these suspects is someone who is parading himself as a military personnel and for committing crimes such as kidnapping, armed robbery, gun running, among others,” he said.

The Commissioner said the command had put together lots of strategies to prevent crime in the state.

One of such measures, according to Yabanet, is that perpetrators are arrested and made to face the consequences of their criminal actions through the laid down legal processes.

He said that all the suspects would be charged to court for prosecution immediately after the conclusion of investigations.