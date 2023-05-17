Police arrest fake ‘Police Inspector’ in Lagos

The Lagos State Police Command says it has arrested a suspect who had been parading himself as a Police Inspector under the command.

The spokesman of the Command, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the arrest to the News Agency of Nigeria on Tuesday.

Hundeyin, a Superintendent of Police, said that the suspect had been operating with his unregistered motorcycle for commercial transportation around Ikorodu area of Lagos.

He said a patrol team, who suspected him to be fake, stopped to question his identify on Sunday at about 10:22pm.

He said: “The suspect impersonated and claimed to be an Inspector of Police.

“The suspect has no fixed police formation and the identity card found on him was not genuine.

“The suspect is in police custody and his motorcycle impounded, to be taken to the Taskforce.

“The suspect will be charged to court for impersonation soon.”