Police arrest fake doctor using Olive oil concoction to treat eye patients

Operatives of the Akwa Ibom State Police Command have arrested a fake ophthalmologist in Nsit-Ubium Local Government Area of the state for allegedly administering unapproved substances to hundreds of residents.

Spokesperson for the Akwa Ibom Police Command, DSP Timfon John, confirmed the arrest in a statement on Friday

John explained that the suspects identified as Gabriel Gideon was apprehended on Thursday, August 14, 2025, after a tip-off from concerned residents of Itu LGA, where he reportedly treated people with a concoction of olive oil, juice, and water.

The statement read, “A fake medical doctor who parades himself as an ophthalmologist has been arrested for allegedly administering a mixture of unapproved substances to hundreds of people in Ikot Akpan Itam, Ikot Abasi Itam, and Nung Ikot Itam in Itu LGA.

“On Thursday, August 14, 2025, at approximately 12:05pm, operatives of the command received a tip from a concerned citizen regarding a man who was reportedly treating eye defects with unapproved substances.

“The suspect, identified as Gabriel Gideon from Nsit Ubium, was apprehended.”

It was learnt that the suspect, who confessed to not being a qualified eye doctor, allegedly gathered over 300 people in each of three villages — Ikot Akpan Itam, Ikot Abasi Itam, and Nung Ikot Itam — charging them N500 each for the so-called treatment.

A medical team from the Ministry of Health confirmed the substances were unapproved for medical use.

The police said an investigation is ongoing.

