Police arrest fake doctor, soldier in Akwa Ibom State

The Police Command in Akwa Ibom State says it has arrested one fake doctor and a man parading himself as a Soldier in Akwa Ibom.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Odiko Macdon, disclosed this in a statement issued in Uyo on Friday.

He said that the fake doctor, who claimed to be a medical practitioner attached to University of Uyo Teaching Hospital, was arrested on November 30.

Macdon further stated that the the fake doctor, who was arrested at Tranquility Hotel, Nung Oku village in Ibesikpo Asutan Local Government Area of the state, claimed to be residing at. 26, Asokoro Road, Area II, Abuja.

He added that the command also on November 16 arrested a man who claimed to be a soldier on Nwaniba Road during a stop-and-search operation.

Macdon said: “The Police Command in Akwa Ibom has beamed its searchlights on impersonators of security personnel and other professionals. This has led to the arrest of a fake soldier and a fake doctor.

“During interrogation, the suspect confessed to the crime and stated that he is not a medical doctor, as claimed.

“In his confessional statement, he stated that in 2015, he told his mother that he had gotten admission into University of Lagos to study Medicine and that since then, he had collected various sums of money from her.”

He added that the other suspect had also confessed to be impersonating a soldier, during interrogation.

Macdon said: “He (the suspect) led operatives to his house where two pairs of army uniforms, army shorts, two army sweaters, army belt, two army caps, three pairs of army boot and two army jack-knives were recovered.

“Other items recovered from the suspect included: two walkie-talkie, one live jacket, one stethoscope and a blue-colour Toyota Camry car, with reg. number: LSR 735 AC.

“The suspect uses the uniform to deceive, intimidate and commit heinous crimes around Uruan and Uyo.”

He said that the two suspects would be charged to court as soon as investigations were concluded.