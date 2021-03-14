The Lagos State police command on Saturday arrested one Taiwo Sunmonu, 23, at 11.30pm for armed robbery.

The suspect had just been released from the Kirikiri Correctional Centre in November 2020, after serving a five-year jail term.

According to the Police Public Relations Officer in Lagos, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, Sunmonu was arrested by police operatives attached to Ijanikin division who were responding to a distress call, as the suspect and his gang members were robbing unsuspecting Lagosians at Ajayi Street, Oto Awori, Ijanikin.

Other members of the gang, however, escaped.

The suspect has confessed to the crime and other crimes he had participated in.

One locally-made pistol and live ammunition were recovered from him.

In another development, a brave victim of armed robbery attack, George Bankole of Fadal Cooperative Estate, Ikorodu, struggled with some armed robbers that robbed him in the area on 12th March, 2021, at 8pm and recovered a locally-made pistol with live cartridges from them.

The victim informed the police that the armed men dispossessed him of his mobile phones and bags before they eventually escaped.

He summoned the courage to proceed to Ikorodu Division, Igbogbo, to report the incident and hand over the arms for further investigation.

Police operatives have commenced discreet investigation into the matter.

The Commissioner of Police has directed that the suspects be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti, Yaba for further investigation and prosecution.

He also restated his commitment to consistently decimate the activities of criminals and hoodlums in the state saying all hands are on the deck to have effective policing in Lagos State.