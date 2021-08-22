Police arrest ESN spy girl in Imo 

Police say they have arrested a 22-year-old female suspect, Gloria Okolie, for her involvement in the series of deliberate and well-coordinated attacks on security formations, other critical national infrastructure, including INEC offices, and the killing of security operatives in the South-Eastern part of the country.

Ms Okolie, a native of Umutanza in Imo State, was arrested following ongoing investigations and implementation of the special operation, Operation Restore Peace, set up to, amongst other things, break the information, drugs and arms supply chain to the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its armed wing, the Eastern Security Network in the South-East region.

Police Investigations, according to a statement by the Deputy Force Public Relations Officer, revealed that Gloria Okolie is a member of IPOB/ESN in Imo State.

She was alleged to have worked closely with one Benjamin Uzoma Emojiri, a.k.a ‘Onye Army’, one of the ESN commanders earlier declared wanted by the police for his lead roles in planning, coordinating and executing the attack on the Imo State Police Command Headquarters and Imo State Headquarters of the Nigerian Correctional Service.

Okolie’s arrest and the revelations from her confession assisted the police in the arrest of ‘Onye Army’, a major breakthrough in the quest to restore law and order in the South East region.

“Further investigations by the police team revealed that Okolie takes advantage of her gender and seemingly innocuous looks as camouflage to carry out espionage against military and police targets on behalf of IPOB/ESN.

“The suspect also serves as an intermediate person who receives cash, drugs and weapons on behalf of IPOB/ESN and delivers the same to their commanders in their camps.

“Through her clandestine criminal activities, she actively aided and abetted the multiple acts of murder, arson and malicious damage to both private and public property by the ESN.

“A lot of the deadly and unfortunate attacks on security personnel and assets, with numerous fatalities, have the imprimaturs of Gloria Okolie, the spy girl of ESN militants.

“Investigation is being concluded to enable the police to arraign her in court,” the statement noted.

The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, has commended security operatives for the unrelenting fight against violent crimes in the country, and assured citizens of the commitment of the Force to improving public safety and security and upholding law and order in the country.