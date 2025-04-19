Police arrest eight suspects for killing, burying baby in Maiduguri hospital

The Borno State Police Command has arrested eight suspects for allegedly killing and secretly burying a new born baby at a private hospital in Kwatam on Baga road, Maiduguri.

The command’s Police Public Relations Officer, Nahun Daso, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Maiduguri on Saturday.

Daso said the incident occurred on April 18, 2025, at about 1:00 pm, following a distress call received by the police from concerned residents who witnessed the suspicious act.

He explained that the police operatives from Ite Division responded swiftly, cordoned off the hospital premises, and arrested the suspects at the scene.

According to him, the forensic experts were deployed to the location, and the body of the baby was exhumed for examination.

He said the suspects have been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) for further investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The PPRO urged members of the public to continue providing timely and credible information to support police efforts in ensuring public safety.

