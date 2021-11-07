Police arrest eight suspected abductors of UNIABUJA staff

The Federal Capital Territory Police Command has announced the arrest of eight suspected abductors of staff of the University of Abuja.

The development was confirmed in a statement by the spokesperson of the Command, Josephine Adeh, in a statement.

Adeh said the arrest was effected by a joint operation conducted by operatives of the Nigeria Police, Nigerian Army and Department of State Services.

She said: “Following investigations and manhunt for the criminal elements involved in the abduction of staff of the University of Abuja at the University Staff Quarters, Giri, on 2nd November 2021, operatives of the Nigeria Police Force in collaboration with the military, the DSS and other security agencies in a joint operation in the early hours of Friday 5th November 2021, successfully identified the hideout of the criminals located in Shenegwu Forest in the Gwagwalada area of the FCT and rescued all abducted victims unhurt.

“The criminal elements on sighting the security team engaged them in a fierce gun duel. However, the superior firepower of the security operatives led to the arrest of eight (8) members of the notorious gang while some other members of the gang fled into the forest and nearby communities.

“The CP enjoined residents particularly those around the Gwagwalada area of the FCT to be vigilant and provide the police with useful information that can assist in apprehending the gang members still at large. However, efforts are being intensified to arrest fleeing members of the gang.

“All the suspects will be charged to court on conclusion of the investigations.

“The CP assured that investigation was being intensified and a dragnet (had been) extended to arrest all the criminals. He further implored residents to report all suspicious movements, emergencies or distresses, through these numbers: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653 and 08028940883.”

Already, the Niger State Government has announced the demolition of the house of one of the suspects in Minna, the Niger State capital.