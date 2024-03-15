Police arrest drunken father who mistook nine-year-old daughter for wife

Operatives of Adamawa State Police Command have arrested a 42-year-old man for raping his nine-year-old daughter at Kabak in Mubi South Local Government Area of the state.

This is contained in a statement issued on Thursday by the State Police Spokesman, Suleiman Nguroje, in Yola, the state capital.

According to the statement, the man was arrested on Tuesday following a report made by his wife.

The statement read: “On March 12, 2024, the Adamawa State Police Command arrested a 42-year-old man for raping his nine-year-old biological daughter.

“The incident occurred in Kabak, Mubi South Local Government Area, on March 11, 2024.

“The suspect was apprehended following a report by his wife, Asmau Isa. During the investigation, the suspect confessed to committing the offence but blamed it on taking too much alcohol and drugs.”