Trending
Crime

Police arrest drunken father who mistook nine-year-old daughter for wife

Ganiyu MubarakBy Updated:No Comments
Policeman
Policeman

Operatives of Adamawa State Police Command have arrested a 42-year-old man for raping his nine-year-old daughter at Kabak in Mubi South Local Government Area of the state.

This is contained in a statement issued on Thursday by the State Police Spokesman, Suleiman Nguroje, in Yola, the state capital.

According to the statement, the man was arrested on Tuesday following a report made by his wife.

The statement read: “On March 12, 2024, the Adamawa State Police Command arrested a 42-year-old man for raping his nine-year-old biological daughter.

Also Read:

“The incident occurred in Kabak, Mubi South Local Government Area, on March 11, 2024.

“The suspect was apprehended following a report by his wife, Asmau Isa. During the investigation, the suspect confessed to committing the offence but blamed it on taking too much alcohol and drugs.”

Follow The Eagle Online Channel on WhatsApp

Share.

Related Posts